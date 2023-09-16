Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 190,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $75.25 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

