Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,674 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

Gray Television Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $737.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.