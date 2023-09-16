Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Aegis in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 28.4 %

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.