Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Aegis in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Greenland Technologies Stock Up 28.4 %
NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
