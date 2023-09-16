Greg Redinbo Sells 600 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

