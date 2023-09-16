Gries Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.98.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

