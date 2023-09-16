Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,599 shares of company stock worth $7,777,309. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

