HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

