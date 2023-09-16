HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after buying an additional 948,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.