HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.56 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

