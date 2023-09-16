HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 242 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

