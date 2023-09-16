HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

