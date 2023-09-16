HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

