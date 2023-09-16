HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

