HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:PFEB opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $510.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.