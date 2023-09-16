HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.55 and its 200 day moving average is $305.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.