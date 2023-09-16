HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $417,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,311,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
BATS JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
