HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

