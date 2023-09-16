HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.