HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

