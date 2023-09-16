HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

