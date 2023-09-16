HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.