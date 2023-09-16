HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,587 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

