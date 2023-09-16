HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,861 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

