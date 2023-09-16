HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $143.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.