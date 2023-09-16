HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,716 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

FDL opened at $34.91 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

