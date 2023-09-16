HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

