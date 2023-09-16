HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

