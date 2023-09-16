Head-To-Head Review: Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) vs. Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Mirage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $79.77 million 4.02 $40.65 million $1.65 8.35 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.20

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 47.43% 14,458.89% 31.32% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Plains Partners and Mirage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Mirage Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

