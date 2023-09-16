Head-To-Head Review: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Magnite alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -38.65% 2.07% 0.61% Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68%

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnite and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $577.07 million 1.91 -$130.32 million ($1.72) -4.69 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.44 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.31

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnite and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.00%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.35%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.