Head to Head Survey: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,804.10% -61.19% -54.72% Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.08% -36.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 340.25 -$163.92 million ($3.41) -8.65 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 8.63 -$149.34 million ($2.43) -7.14

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

