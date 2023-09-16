Head-To-Head Survey: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 2.85 $1.28 billion $6.49 15.13 First Solar $2.62 billion 7.10 -$44.17 million $1.46 119.21

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 20.97% 23.89% 15.39% First Solar 5.23% 3.13% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 8 15 0 2.58 First Solar 0 7 16 0 2.70

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $121.32, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $232.62, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats Skyworks Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for the usage in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.