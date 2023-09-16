Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 4,449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 20.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 386.1% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 147,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,028 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

