Horizons Wealth Management Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 582.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $175.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

