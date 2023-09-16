IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.89) to GBX 980 ($12.26) in a research report on Friday.

Get IG Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGGHY

IG Group Stock Up 1.2 %

IG Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.58%.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.