Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Head to Head Comparison

Immersion and Evolv Technologies are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.



Volatility and Risk

Immersion has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 114.74% 23.88% 19.98% Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Immersion and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immersion and Evolv Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Immersion presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.53%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immersion and Evolv Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $38.46 million 5.71 $30.66 million $1.29 5.28 Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 15.55 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -5.90

Immersion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immersion beats Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion



Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects. In addition, the company offers reference designs and reference technology, engineering and integration services, and software and firmware services. It serves mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; gaming and virtual reality (VR); automotive; and other markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Evolv Technologies



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

