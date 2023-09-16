Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the August 15th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.4 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

