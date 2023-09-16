Insider Buying: Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Acquires A$55,232.87 in Stock

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Martin bought 1,004,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,232.87 ($35,634.11).

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Atlas Pearls alerts:

Atlas Pearls Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

About Atlas Pearls

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and supplies south sea pearls in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Pearls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Pearls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.