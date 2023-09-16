Insider Buying: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Buys $54,400.00 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) VP James Woeller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

