Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Buys $36,800.00 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.