Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Buys $36,800.00 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LUXH stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.
