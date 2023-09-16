Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Buys $32,460.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,679.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $15,670.00.

NEWT opened at $16.29 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NewtekOne by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

