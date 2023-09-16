Insider Buying: The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys A$41,040.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRSGet Free Report) insider Margaret Zabel acquired 7,600 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$41,040.00 ($26,477.42).

Margaret Zabel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 11th, Margaret Zabel bought 1,400 shares of Reject Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$7,560.00 ($4,877.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.

