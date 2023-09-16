Insider Selling: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells $30,700.56 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $30,700.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,375,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 7,364 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Dominic Blosil sold 7,443 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $31,558.32.

On Friday, September 1st, Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $31,376.60.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Dominic Blosil sold 3,071 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $15,109.32.

On Monday, August 14th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $15,114.75.

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,985.30.

Shares of COOK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $171.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Traeger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

