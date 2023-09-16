Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Insulet worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $6,547,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $169.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $166.03 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

