InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of INCR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. InterCure has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.