International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stake Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of International Money Express worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,457,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

