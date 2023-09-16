Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

