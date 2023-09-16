IOST Market Capitalization Tops $137.29 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $137.29 million and $4.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.