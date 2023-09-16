iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,563,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,337 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,393,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

