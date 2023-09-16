iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

