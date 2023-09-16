iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $701.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

