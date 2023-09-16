iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Position Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,207,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.